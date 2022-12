John Riccitiello calls some devs “fucking idiots”

The Unity CEO and former head of Electronic Arts really stepped in it in a July interview with PocketGamer.biz. “Some of these people are my favorite people in the world to fight with – they’re the most beautiful and pure, brilliant people,” Riccitiello said of developers who don’t prioritize monetization early in the game production process. “They’re also some of the biggest fucking idiots.”

When people were like “what the fuck man?” the executive suggested the ensuing headlines were pure “clickbait” and took his remarks “out of full context.” “Deeply sorry if what I said offended any game dev,” he added, making sure all his bases were covered. Two days later he gave into the idiots. “I’m going to start with an apology,” he tweeted. “My word choice was crude. I am sorry. I am listening and I will do better.”



Hopefully for Unity’s sake he does. The company’s stock plummeted 80 percent this year, and laid off hundreds of employees just a month before Riccitiello’s comments. It’s unclear if the CEO tweeted his apology while hanging out in his $32 million mansion.