In the wake of very public examples of two of their power supply units failing spectacularly, Gigabyte have offered replacements to anyone affected, while simultaneously casting doubt on the methodology used by those raising the issue in the first place.



In a statement issued on the company’s site, Gigabyte gives an explanation as to what’s going on—two power supply models, the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM, have been found dead on arrival or sparking themselves to death—saying “there can occasionally be instances where the peak wattage can exceed the intended usage range”.

The company then moves on to directly address the Gamers Nexus video from last week that so publicly highlighted the problem in the first place, seemingly blaming them for putting the units under so much pressure:

GIGABYTE, appreciates and takes into consideration any feedback and suggestions from our media partners and PC hardware professionals. We were made aware by third parties of concerns regarding potential issues of the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM tripping at high wattages when tested via DC Electronic Load equipment for extended lengths of time repeatedly close to the 120% to 150% OPP trigger point. This level of extended testing could severely reduce the lifespan of the product and components of the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM.

That’s not what happened though! The Gamers Nexus video showed that the units would sometimes arrive dead in the box before they were even used, or would die after only a few minutes use, not Gigabyte’s claimed “extended lengths of time”.

Which might explain why despite this, and repeated assurances that all their power supply units have been safety certified, Gigabyte also points out that these models have since had changes made to them, and that anyone who has purchased any of the affected units can have them exchanged, with users asked to contact their local Gigabyte customer service centre.