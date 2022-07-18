Last week saw reports of many Fall Guys players complaining about accidental purchases. Today, in response to these issues, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic sent every active player a decidedly phallic-looking in-game costume. It’s also offering refunds to affected players while it works to fix its store.

As reported by VGC last Friday, numerous players on the Fall Guys subreddit were sharing stories of accidentally buying stuff with the game’s premium currency when opening the store to preview an item. Making matters worse, the reaction one player got from customer support about this “auto-buying” error was poorly received, with the support staff member allegedly claiming the bug wasn’t a bug and that accidental purchases still counted and couldn’t be refunded. This went over about as well as you’d expect, leading to a tweeted apology from Mediatonic on July 15 and a promise to both refund purchases and send everyone a new, taller-looking (!) Fall Guy skin.

Now today, that skin is here. I checked my inventory and lo and behold, I’m now the proud owner of a new legendary costume named “Grandis.” This is not the first time Fall Guys has offered this more uh…rod-like outfit for the game’s in-game beans, but this version of the costume changes hue depending on your bean’s selected color theme, which is nice.



For some reason, the folks running Fall Guys’ official Twitter account decided to announce the new outfit going live via a tweet with a very threatening aura.

The responses to the tweet were very much what you expect, with many people pointing out that the shadowy figure looks a lot like a dick. Some used Twitter’s sensitive content filter to post joke replies about how big it is. Y’know, dick jokes. Doesn’t matter how early in the week it is, a good dick joke is funny.



More importantly than this new costume is that Mediatonic is going to be honoring all refund requests on cosmetic items bought after June 21, and moving forward until the in-game store is fixed and updated.



Fall Guys has been exploding in popularity recently after the game made the leap to free-to-play. Mediatonic reported that just two weeks after the change, the game had been played by 50 million people. That’s some big dick energy right there.





