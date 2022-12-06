We may earn a commission from links on this page.

29-year-old Kaitlyn Siragusa, who variety streams on Twitch as Amouranth, has not had an easy year. She pushed her offline extracurriculars, buying an inflatable pool company and building her investments, but her public life got overshadowed by her brutally candid disclosure that she was in an abusive marriage, and looking to get out. Now out, and feeling like “life is better,” Amouranth is free to work how she wants and reap the benefits without fear—including recently, when an anonymous donor sent her $70,000 in cash, which currently lives safely in her bank account.

Siragusa discussed the donation in a December 4 stream (which does not seem to be archived in full online), showing viewers the fresh green wads of cash, and the Louis Vuitton backpack they came with.



“Whoever did it, thank you,” she said. The donor, who Siragusa thought could be a prank YouTuber (though the contents of the gift seem fairly serious), also sent pepper spray, a taser, and a prepaid iPhone 14 Pro Max, and possibly a 55-inch TV.

“I have provided a few defense essentials and some cash to ensure that no amount of financial tampering could hinder your resolution,” the donor wrote in a letter Siragusa read on stream, also giving her the number to a security company they have on retainer.



“You can call them in the event of an emergency if the other contents of the bag are insufficient,” they said. “Happy trails to you, until we connect again.”



Siragusa was surprised there was no mention of a “creepy ‘run away with me,’” wondered if the money was fake, and said December 5 on Twitter that she and her assistants “had a pretty long meeting about how to handle it.”



“You might be enthused but for me it was a bit nerve wracking due to second order considerations…” she said. Siragusa did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication, but said on Twitter that she ultimately decided to move the money to a bank.



Though the donor remains anonymous, Siragusa is open about her appreciation.



“Whoever he is, [I’m] extremely thankful and the gesture speaks for itself,” she said on Twitter, where the usual dummies are making their usual complaints about women preying on men’s bank accounts. Personally, I’m happy when domestic violence victims are given money and resources to ensure a full and satisfying life away from their abuser, and I’m glad someone was able to do that for Siragusa. Even though Siragusa is already, by her own admission, making millions a year, I’d rather other wealthy people pay to protect a woman’s safety than sponsor a billionaire to ruin the internet.

