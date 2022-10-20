Two days after Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa regained control of her finances and social media accounts from her abusive husband, she announced that she would be taking a break from streaming, and she’s “not sure” when she would return.

Siragusa is one of the top 50 most-subscribed-to streamers on Twitch, and the most-watched woman on the platform. She’s known for very long streams lasting 12 hours a day, pioneering the hot tub meta, and making staggering amounts of money off social media and OnlyFans. In recent days, she’s been featured heavily in the news for a different reason.

Content warning: abuse

On October 16, Siragusa told her viewers on stream that she was in an abusive relationship with her husband. She accused him of coercing her to stream, forcing her to deny their marriage, and threatening to kill her dogs. She also showed viewers text messages that called her a “dumb fuck,” threatened to dump her luggage at a hotel, give away her money, and delete her social media accounts.

Siragusa’s last stream, from two days ago, lasted approximately 14 hours, and she spent the first half of it grooming and riding horses (she’s previously told Kotaku that she wanted to build a sanctuary for horses). She didn’t mention that she wanted to take a break from streaming, so it’s likely that this decision was made relatively recently. Kotaku reached out to Siragusa to ask when she would be back on Twitch, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Her Twitter comments section has been near-unanimously supportive. Other content creators and fans told her to take as much time as she needed, and that they would be waiting for her return.

In the dark world of Siragusa’s quote retweets, people were critical of how she posted a selfie with her announcement. Because women can’t post photos of themselves while in a difficult situation? Bros, please touch grass. I’m just happy to see more signs that she’s plausibly okay.