Streamer and content creator Kaitlyn Siragusa, aka Amouranth, has said on camera earlier today that she has been the subject of abuse, with her husband accused of making a series of manipulative threats against her.



Content warning: abuse

In a video streamed earlier today, Amouranth is seen speaking on the phone with a man she says is her husband, who can be heard gaslighting her, making threats to kill her dogs and to steal her money (and then blowing it on crypto). The man also claims to have control over Amouranth’s bank accounts.

Amouranth says her husband has been forcing her to stream at times against her wishes, and later shows a series of text messages where she is called a “dumb fuck” among other abusive threats like dumping her luggage off a hotel balcony and deleting her social media presence. The messages also show threats to “blow” $500,000 of Amouranth’s money by donating it to a bird sanctuary.

Her husband is also accused of coercing her to broadcast content , like telling her to “ commit to the grind because it was a good financial opportunity ” and continue posting a high number of “hot tub” videos even when she didn’t want to, or driving her to engage in events like lengthy streams because he had made threats against her.

Despite having been a prominent public figure for years now, this is the first time Amouranth has publicly discussed her marriage; she said earlier today that this was because of what her husband said were commercial reasons, as he felt that were she to reveal that she was married, it would “ ruin the business model”.

“You want me to tell them I’m single”, she says at one point, “it’s about to be true, you piece of shit”.

Amouranth also says in the video that her husband has seen a therapist for his behaviour, which was labelled “a form of psychological abuse”, and that she has been living in what is essentially a “fancy prison”.

While the footage is not available on Amouranth’s Twitch page, t his Twitter thread by @HUN2R, which spans four videos, covers most of the allegations:

The man’s identity is never disclosed. We have contacted Twitch for comment and will update if we hear back.