100 Street Fighters Drop On To An Island...

Featured in a tweet by @ProducersBTW Gif : 1retrocaveman ( YouTube

Hello! This week we complain about the Switch’s crappy menu, get killed by a chair in Modern Warfare, see the creepiest commercial ever made, watch BB-8 in Battlefront II, learn what free games are coming to PS Plus this month and watch 100 Street Fighters go wild.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

The man speaks the truth.

WWE 2K20 feels more like an SNL sketch than an actual video game at this point.

Advertisement

I always heard that sitting too much could be unhealthy, but I never realized it was because the chairs we sit on are deadly creatures.

Tweets!

Advertisement

Cancel cable, stop paying for Disney+ and drop Netflix, I think we have found the next best form of entertainment.

Advertisement

I hate this so much.

Advertisement

The year is 2025 and all video games, even old games, are now battle royale games with battle passes.

News

Advertisement

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

Fuck Tom Nook, that bell-hogging bastard. But I’m still excited about the new Animal Crossing.

I can’t wait to just roll around big battles as BB-8.

I don’t see Bart Simpson in this trailer.