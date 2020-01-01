Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator Are January's PS Plus Games

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Uncharted
1.6K
2
Save

Sure, that Uncharted film is stuck in development hell, but the games aren’t and you soon you will be able to get the first three games for free if you have PS Plus. Or maybe you just want to be a goat. Little odd, but hey, you will probably enjoy Goat Simulator which is the other PS Plus game this month.

Advertisement

As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership. These games will be available from January 7 to February 3.

You still have a few days left to pick up last month’s free games, which includes Titanfall 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Uncharted Movie Has Been In Development Hell For So Long That Mark Wahlberg, Once Cast As Nathan Drake, Is Now Playing Sully Instead

Sick Burn, Goat Simulator

Naughty Dog Is Taking Uncharted And The Last Of Us' PS3 Multiplayer Servers Offline

About the author

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Posts