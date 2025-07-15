You Probably Won't Survive In Dune: Awakening If You Don't Pay Your Taxes

It often feels like the entire world around you is conspiring to bring about your demise. On Arrakis, that’s true. Between the sandworms and the other deadly players, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone or anything friendly. Even worse, your only haven—the base you build—isn’t free or safe. You owe money to the local government for plopping down a few foundations and creating a habitat. If you don’t pay, oh, they’ll take it from you by force, by god. Here’s everything to know about paying your taxes in Dune Awakening to avoid the Imperial government’s wrath! We can’t help you with paying your actual taxes though—but be sure to do that, too!

How to pay the tax man

Initially, you’ll likely have to pay the Ornithopter Pilot at a local trade post for a ride to either Arrakeen or Harko Village. The only Tax Representatives you’ll find reside there, and they’ll happily take your Solaris in exchange for the right to claim a small piece of the desert for yourself.

But with the cost of land taxes and the price of fast traveling quickly rising and becoming exorbitant, you’re going to empty your wallet before long. Invest in a vehicle, especially an Ornithopter of your own, by following along with the main story’s journeys. Once you have a flying vehicle, you can visit either settlement for the low price of a few Fuel Cells instead of losing all of your Solaris.

In Arrakeen, the Tax Collector is in the northwest of the main thoroughfare, in the T-shaped room. In Harko Village, you’ll find them southeast in a similarly shaped room, albeit a bit smaller. Your tax bill varies depending on the size of your base, so consider that as you expand and place additional components.

Are they really gonna come after me if I don’t pay my taxes?

TL;DR: Yes.

If you decide you’d rather not pay the local government, hoarding all of the Solaris for yourself, prepare your shields and guns. You’ll need them!

Should you miss your payments and ignore the warnings, the Tax Representative will dispatch the Sardukar. These heavily armored and armed, highly elite agents of the Harkonnen will visit your base and immediately wreak havoc. They’ll shoot, bomb, and slash their way through your defenses—and you—with reckless abandon.

Pay up!

Dune Awakening is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.