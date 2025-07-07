Dune: Awakening: Is Fast Travel Worth It?

Until you unlock some of the better vehicles in Dune: Awakening, like an Ornithopter, you’ll travel most of the desert either on foot or via four wheels, always racing ahead of a sandworm. But hear this: You’re not driving all the way to Arrakeen easily. It’s quite the distance. Thankfully, for the low, low price of a few thousand Solaris, you can enjoy the beautiful sight of a loading screen while fast traveling to distant cities in Dune: Awakening. But is it worth the expense?

Where to find fast travel options

You’ll initially encounter an Ornithopter Pilot in the back right corner of Griffin’s Reach Tradepost, sitting atop a rocky outcropping to the east of the game’s starting location. It’s tough to miss, as the entire building is a stone sentinel soaring into the sky. You’ll likely find tons of new player bases in the immediate area, too.

For now, let’s focus on the young pilot. She’s willing to bring you to:

Hagga Basin

Arrakeen (House Atreides settlement)

Harko Village (Harkonnen stronghold)

But it’s not free. The fast travel option in Dune: Awakening sets you back 2,500 Solaris, which isn’t a small sum. You’ll most likely pay the fee to reach Arrakeen or Harko Village, where you’ll find an Imperial Tax Collector, who will charge you money for the upkeep of your base. If you don’t pay, they’ll send enforcers your way. So, pay.

Unfortunately, the fast travel option is rather bland. You don’t get to ride in the Ornithopter. It’s a loading screen, and then you spawn at your destination.

In any case, you’ll find the fast travel operator at any major settlement or trade post in the game!

Other methods of travel

The first vehicle you’ll unlock is the Sandbike. But it’s a weak little toy compared to what you’ll get by progressing deeper into the game. Instead of paying the Ornithopter Pilot to carry you to and fro for a costly sum, you will inevitably build your own flying vehicle. There are three:

Scout Ornithopter

Assault Ornithopter

Carrier Ornithopter

Unless you’re assaulting an enemy base or traveling with a guild or group on a farming run, you likely won’t require the Assault or Carrier options; a Scout, while weaker, will suffice for travel. It’s also the cheapest to craft, thankfully.

But what about riding the worm like Paul Atreides in the books and films? Unfortunately, sandworm riding is not a mechanic in the game; there are rumors, speculation, and wishes from the community that it’ll come in an update down the road, but no official confirmation just yet.

Dune: Awakening is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.