YouTuber Etika's Memorial Is Now A PokéStop

Luke Plunkett
Photo: Cecilia D’Anastasio

Last year, following the passing of YouTube star Desmond “Etika” Amofah, fans got together and painted a 40-foot mural in Brooklyn in his honour. And now, after lobbying Niantic, the mural is a bonafide PokéStop in Pokémon Go.

As upstart young Vice reporter Gita Jackson writes, the idea was first raised back in November by Reversal, a fan of Etika’s from the Netherlands. Then, when developers Niantic opened up their Wayfarer Program—where players at level 40 or above could suggest PokéStops—the push really took off.

Now, as of this week, Etika’s memorial is officially a PokéStop, complete with description “Remembering the passing of Etika, JoyconBoyz forever” (Etika’s fans are known as JoyconBoyz).

If you’re in the area and want to go check it out, the mural is located at 1280 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

