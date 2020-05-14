You Can Play A New Dance Dance Revolution In Your Browser Right Now

Screenshot : Konami

It’s once again time to become a combo king. Overnight, Konami released an alph a version of its upcoming browser-based Dance Dance Revolution V on PC. The company just...tweeted it out.

Currently free, the demo includes 15 songs you can play on a range of difficulties, from beginner up to expert. I’m not familiar with any of the songs, but that didn’t stop my head bobbing like mad to the tuned-up beats. Here’s the full track list:

Instead of using a dance pad or controller to enter commands, you use the arrow keys on you r keyboard. It’s just like being back in an early aughts arcade tourney passing the time until your turn playing Stepmania on a stranger’s laptop. And given how many of us are currently stuck at home, I can’t think of a better moment to fall back down the DDR hole.

All you need to do to start playing is make a Konami account (with the help of Google auto-translate if you don’t read Japanese) and then click on the first orange tab on the left of the game’s homepage.