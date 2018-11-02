Screenshot: Bungie (Destiny 2)

From today until November 18, Destiny 2 will be free for people on PC to download through Blizzard’s Battle.net client, the company announced today at BlizzCon. The giveaway is to mark the game’s one year anniversary of first coming to PC.



Obviously, this offer only applies to people who haven’t already purchased the game on PC. Those who did will get a unique emblem instead. Meanwhile, players who download the game during this period will own it even after the November 18 deadline.

Destiny 2 previously went “free” on PS4 as one of the downloadable games for September as part of the console’s paid online subscription service, PlayStation Plus. Last month, Bungie also announced that Destiny 2's year one DLC, Curse of Osiris and Warmind, would now be included free with September’s paid Forsaken expansion (currently priced at $40).

After losing some players in the months following the game’s release in September 2017, the studio appears to be trying to bring in new ones by lowering the barrier to entry. And as it always is with Destiny, the game’s year two expansion has helped fix a lot of the problems which drove some away originally, making it as good a time as any to give it a try.

Especially if you’re on PC, where the game’s currently free.