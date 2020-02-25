You Can Easily Play Stadia Games Using Your Phone's Touchscreen Now

Screenshot : Kotaku ( Destiny 2 )

Stadia is still missing a lot of common sense features following its launch late last year, including a built-in touch control option. But now, a fan-made Chrome extension called TouchStadia lets you bypass Stadia’s controller requirement and use touch controls on smartphones.

Released over the weekend on Reddit where it was first spotted by Android Central, TouchStadia doesn’t require any downloads and works surprisingly well. Developed by Reddit user SmashShock, TouchStadia gets around Stadia’s controller requirement by running a touch-control layout over top of the Chrome web browser Stadia is running in. The steps are simple:

Open the TouchStadia webpage Copy the code found in the snippet box there. Open Stadia from the web while running Chrome in full desktop mode. Type “javascript:” into the search bar and then paste the copied code.

If all goes well, a notification will pop up telling you the controller’s been paired, and you’ll see the touch interface come up. You can even play around with the size of the various button icons by changing the values in the size boxes on the Touch Stadia webpage. It’s an elegant and functional workaround for Stadia’s current controller requirement.

Stadia doesn’t have a lot going for it, but it does have some of the quickest load times for Destiny 2 around, and TouchStadia is perfect for brief trips to the Tower to manage bounties and Fractaline harvests.