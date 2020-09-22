Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Have Been A Debacle So Far

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Illustration for article titled Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Have Been A Debacle So Far
Image: Microsoft

Despite advance notice, a set time, and links set up for all of the retailers who would be selling the Xbox Series X and Series S today, trying to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console has been a massive headache.

Pre-orders in the U.S. were set to start at 11:00 a.m., which is also about the time when store pages for the Xbox Series X across the internet, including Microsoft’s own, began crashing. Target would let you pre-order the console but then said your cart was empty when you tried to check out. Walmart seemed to be a go, but, by the time I was able to fill out my shipping and payment information, it said the console was sold out.

Illustration for article titled Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Have Been A Debacle So Far
Screenshot: Best Buy
GameStop instituted a queue, telling people not to refresh the page and that they would automatically get a chance to pre-order when their time came. Eventually that page crashed, too.

Illustration for article titled Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Have Been A Debacle So Far
Screenshot: GameStop
Illustration for article titled Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Have Been A Debacle So Far
Screenshot: GameStop

Microsoft announced today’s specific pre-order start times last Thursday, complete with a list of direct links to retailers’ store pages for the next-gen consoles. Even with that heads-up, or maybe even because of it, trying to pre-order the Xbox Series X and S has been just as much of a mess as the PS5 at the moment.

“Don’t worry - we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon,” Microsoft tweeted last Wednesday in an apparent dunk on Sony after the chaotic scramble to get a PS5 began. Now Xbox hype-man Larry Hryb is tweeting out random links to store pages with things like, “Sam’s Club has X’s in stock (as of 12:12p ET).”

While more orderly at the start, the process for locking in a Series X or S hasn’t been any easier. Maybe it’s bots. Maybe it’s the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic we’re living through. Maybe it will all be sorted by the time the consoles release on November 10.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

asmallcat
asmallcat

Lol @ fucking FOMO culture. No one’s life will be significantly impacted if they get their XBox word jumble or PS5 in February of next year instead.