Xbox Series X, Series S Preorders Open September 22 At 11 A.M. ET

Image : Microsoft

While online preorders for the PlayStation 5 appeared and disappeared sporadically after yesterday’s showcase, Microsoft has provided Kotaku with the specific time we’ll be able to drop hundreds of dollars on its upcoming consoles next Tuesday.

Advertisement

Starting at 8 a.m. Pacific, 11 a.m. Eastern on September 22, folks will have a chance at preordering the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through various online retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’ s Club, Gamestop, Newegg, and (ugh) the Army and Airforce Exchange Service. I say “chance” because we all know how these things go.

Having this precise, advance notice highlights a stark difference to how PlayStation 5 preorders played out yesterday, a fact that Xbox itself was more than happy to point out. I was personally glued to Twitter for alerts, but no matter where the PlayStation 5 popped up, the next-generation system almost immediately sold out. Leave it to video games to get us to fight with each other for the privilege of spending half a grand on electronics.

Advertisement

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch on November 10 for $499.99 and $299.99, respectively.