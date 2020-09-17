Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Xbox Series X, Series S Preorders Open September 22 At 11 A.M. ET

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Xbox Series X
Illustration for article titled Xbox Series X, Series S Preorders Open September 22 At 11 A.M. ET
Image: Microsoft

While online preorders for the PlayStation 5 appeared and disappeared sporadically after yesterday’s showcase, Microsoft has provided Kotaku with the specific time we’ll be able to drop hundreds of dollars on its upcoming consoles next Tuesday.

Starting at 8 a.m. Pacific, 11 a.m. Eastern on September 22, folks will have a chance at preordering the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through various online retailers, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Gamestop, Newegg, and (ugh) the Army and Airforce Exchange Service. I say “chance” because we all know how these things go.

Having this precise, advance notice highlights a stark difference to how PlayStation 5 preorders played out yesterday, a fact that Xbox itself was more than happy to point out. I was personally glued to Twitter for alerts, but no matter where the PlayStation 5 popped up, the next-generation system almost immediately sold out. Leave it to video games to get us to fight with each other for the privilege of spending half a grand on electronics.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch on November 10 for $499.99 and $299.99, respectively.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

ospoesandbohs
O's, Poes and Bohs

The more I think about it, the more I realize the All Access plan might not be such a bad idea.