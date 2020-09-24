Xbox Series S Already Got A Price Cut In Japan

Image : Xbox

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

The Xbox Series S isn’t out yet, but in Japan, it’s already getting a price cut.



Today, Microsoft Japan announced that the smaller next-gen console, originally priced 32,980 yen ($313) in the country, will retail for 29,980 yen, which with the current exchange rate is $285 .

Advertisement

As pointed out on My Game News Flash, that means the Xbox Series S is 10,000 yen ($95) cheaper than the PlayStation 5 in Japan. It also brings the console’s Japanese pricing closer in line with its $299 pricing for the US.

Advertisement

When the console’s pricing was first revealed for Japan, there were complaints that it was slightly more expensive than expected. Among Japanese Xbox fans, this price cut is more than welcomed.