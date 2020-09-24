Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Xbox Series S Already Got A Price Cut In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:xbox
xboxXbox Series Sjapankotakueastkotaku coretgstgs 2020
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Xbox Series S Already Got A Price Cut In Japan
Image: Xbox
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

The Xbox Series S isn’t out yet, but in Japan, it’s already getting a price cut.

Today, Microsoft Japan announced that the smaller next-gen console, originally priced 32,980 yen ($313) in the country, will retail for 29,980 yen, which with the current exchange rate is $285.

Advertisement

As pointed out on My Game News Flash, that means the Xbox Series S is 10,000 yen ($95) cheaper than the PlayStation 5 in Japan. It also brings the console’s Japanese pricing closer in line with its $299 pricing for the US.

Advertisement

When the console’s pricing was first revealed for Japan, there were complaints that it was slightly more expensive than expected. Among Japanese Xbox fans, this price cut is more than welcomed. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Among Us 2 Cancelled One Month After It Was Announced

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Everything You Need To Know To Beat Hades (For The First Time)

Adidas Is Making Cyberpunk 2077 Sneakers

DISCUSSION

tombomb-fr
TomBomb-FR

I’m bet the 10 American expats who are going to buy those consoles in Japan are very happy!