Everything We Saw At Today's Xbox Developer Direct

Today Microsoft held its Developer Direct presentation, focusing on a number of new games coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. We got a fresh look at some anticipated titles, as well as a neat little rhythmic surprise from the developers of The Evil Within. But enough chatter, let’s get into what Microsoft showed off today.

Minecraft Legends

We first learned of Minecraft Legends last year. A spin-off of the ultra-popular sandbox survival game, Legends is, perhaps unexpectedly, a multiplayer action-strategy game. Legends will have both a narrative co-op mode, as well as a PvP mode with procedurally generated environments, which is much of what we saw today. Check it out here:

Microsoft

Forza Motorsport

The folks over at Turn 10 showed off some wildly pretty footage of the upcoming Forza Motorsport, which is expected to arrive this year. This presentation focused on the finer details of Motorsport’s visual flair, including highly detailed dirt, damage, and “battle scars” that’ll build up on your digital cars, as well as extra detail added to the game’s dynamic time of day and trackside vegetation. Cars are also expected to get more realistic physical behaviors, with improvements to the suspension and exhaust.

Advertisement

Read More: This Racing Game Promises The Best Dirty Video Game Cars You’ve Ever Seen

CC Off

English Forza Motorsport - Developer Game Overview

Hi-Fi Rush

Surely we’ve all thought “why can’t we take down corporate overlords in a brightly colored action game with rhythmic action cues? Oh, and made by the folks who did The Evil Within.” Well think no more: Hi-Fi Rush was today’s biggest surprise, putting players in the role of an aspiring rock star with a rhythmic robot arm who kicks butt on the beat with a flying V guitar…which makes sense as that’s about all a flying V is good for. It looks like good fun, and by the way, it’s coming out today! On Game Pass, even.

Read More: Horror Devs Surprise World With Bright Action Game, On Game Pass Tonight

CC Off

English Hi-Fi Rush - Launch Trailer

Redfall

Arkane, the studio that brought us Dishonored, Prey 2017, and Deathloop is currently working on Redfall, an open-world, sandbox FPS with four-player co-op. With some friends, you’ll wield appropriately gothic firearms to take down oodles of blood-sucking vampires. Arkane describes the setting as its largest world yet. While it does look very much like Left 4 Dead with vampires, today’s gameplay dive showed off Arkane’s immersive sim strengths, meaning there are a variety of ways to take on foes and objectives, with some uncertain outcomes. Redfall is expected on May 2 of this year.

Microsoft / Bethesda



The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

ESO continues on with a new expansion: Necrom. Expect a brand new class, the Arcanist, and some terrestrial and extraplanar adventures as there’s a new peninsula to explore in the mushroom kingdom of Morrowind. You’ll also get to go for a jog in Apocrypha, one of the Elder Scrolls’ lovely hellish realms. Coming on June 5 and June 20 for PC and consoles, respectively.

Microsoft / Bethesda



While last year was a little lacking in terms of exclusives for Xbox and Game Pass, with High On Life being perhaps the most notable, 2023 is certainly looking a bit more action packed. Bethesda’s much-hyped, much-delayed Starfield is also supposed out, in June no less. Think they’re gonna stick it this time?