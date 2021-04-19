Xbox Cloud Gaming For Windows 10 And iOS Launches Limited Beta Tomorrow

Image : Microsoft

As promised back in December, a browser-based version of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service for Windows 10, iPhones, and iPads is kicking off tomorrow, with a limited number of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers invited to stream and play games directly through Edge, Google Chrome, or the Safari browser.

The streaming action will take place on xbox.com/play (not active yet), where invited users will be able to stream around 100 games during the testing period, with about 50 or so playable via touch screen controls. This web-based solution allows Microsoft to bypass the iTunes App store, where strict restrictions made the possibility of a dedicated game streaming app unlikely.

Check out the official Xbox Wire post for more info.