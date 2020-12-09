Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Windows PC and iOS devices this spring. Available now for Android devices as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft today announced an official release window for PC and iOS (via web browser), furthering the value divide between regular and Ultimate Game Pass subscribers.
DISCUSSION
good, now the real question: when is it coming to xbox? cause that’s when shit gets real. when I can hop onto the store page for a game and there’s an option to “stream now” then the value proposition goes up. my guess is that that’s the eventual endgame for the series S, storage and weaker capabilities don’t matter much when you can stream the games at low latency.