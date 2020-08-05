Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Xbox's New Streaming Service Doesn't Look Likely For iPhone, iPad Users

Luke Plunkett
Image: Microsoft

When Microsoft announced that its Project xCloud game streaming service was coming to Xbox Game Pass, it only mentioned Android phones and tablets, despite the fact xCloud has also been in testing on iOS devices.

Any iOS users hoping this was an oversight, something that might be fixed or revealed at a later date, should note that xCloud’s iOS testing platform closed down today, making an Apple release for the streaming service pretty unlikely.

As The Verge report, Apple has a history of being weird about other companies releasing game streaming services on the App Store. Google’s Stadia only has a management app on iOS, not the streaming service itself, while back in 2018 even Valve had trouble getting its Steam Link app released.

The exact reasons for Microsoft bailing on iOS haven’t been made clear, but you can likely take your pick from any number of restrictive App Store policies, from those governing in-app purchases to restrictions on how remote clients are employed by apps.

For Android users, xCloud will will join the $15 Game Pass Ultimate subscription on September 15, with a PC launch hopefully not long after.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

