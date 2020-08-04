Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds Cloud Gaming September 15

This seems like a thing people might do. Photo : Microsoft

As announced in July, Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service is becoming part of the $15-a-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service on September 15, allowing users to stream more than 100 Xbox games to their Android phones and tablets. In a pair of posts on Xbox Wire, Microsoft details the games subscribers can play and the hardware they’ll be using to play them.



Every Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber across the 22 launch regions will be able to stream their games to Android devices starting September 15. An updated Game Pass app will be available on launch day, giving users instant access to more than 100 streaming Xbox games. While Microsoft is saving the full game list until closer to launch, they did list a number of popular games folks might like to play on their phones, including some Halo, Gears, and Forza. Sounds like it’ll be a good time to finally finish Ryse: Son of Rome.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Bleeding Edge

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3 (campaign)

Destiny 2

F1 2019

Forza Horizon 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Minecraft Dungeons

The Outer Worlds

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Quantum Break

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Ryse: Son of Rome

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Tell Me Why

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The service will initially be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

You sell those accessories, Microsoft. Graphic : Microsoft

In a separate Xbox Wire post, Microsoft detailed a number of controllers, clips, and phone grips coming from companies like Razer, PowerA, and 8BitDo. Players won’t need any of these fancy devices to play streaming Xbox games on their phones, mind you. Any Android-supported controller will do, including standard Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers.

It’ll be interesting to see how well Xbox cloud gaming catches on in this new age of super-fast, probably not mutation-causing 5G mobile data. It could change the way we game forever. It won’t, but it’s fun to imagine the possibility.