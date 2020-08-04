Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Adds Cloud Gaming September 15

As announced in July, Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service is becoming part of the $15-a-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service on September 15, allowing users to stream more than 100 Xbox games to their Android phones and tablets. In a pair of posts on Xbox Wire, Microsoft details the games subscribers can play and the hardware they’ll be using to play them.
Every Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber across the 22 launch regions will be able to stream their games to Android devices starting September 15. An updated Game Pass app will be available on launch day, giving users instant access to more than 100 streaming Xbox games. While Microsoft is saving the full game list until closer to launch, they did list a number of popular games folks might like to play on their phones, including some Halo, Gears, and Forza. Sounds like it’ll be a good time to finally finish Ryse: Son of Rome.
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Bleeding Edge
- Costume Quest 2
- Crackdown 3 (campaign)
- Destiny 2
- F1 2019
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5 Ultimate Edition
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Minecraft Dungeons
- The Outer Worlds
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Quantum Break
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Ryse: Son of Rome
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Tell Me Why
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
The service will initially be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
In a separate Xbox Wire post, Microsoft detailed a number of controllers, clips, and phone grips coming from companies like Razer, PowerA, and 8BitDo. Players won’t need any of these fancy devices to play streaming Xbox games on their phones, mind you. Any Android-supported controller will do, including standard Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers.
It’ll be interesting to see how well Xbox cloud gaming catches on in this new age of super-fast, probably not mutation-causing 5G mobile data. It could change the way we game forever. It won’t, but it’s fun to imagine the possibility.
DISCUSSION
I was excited for this news until I saw it was Android only for now. I’ve had the iOS beta since it was released but they’ve only ever had Halo MCC on it. I hope it comes to iOS and the console soon. That was one of the perks for me, the idea of seeing a game in GamePass and loading it up immediately without needing to download first. It also doesn’t sound like you’ll be able to stream the games you own yet. The fine print on the release still has it marked as Beta even though it says the preview ends on 9/11. They’ll also have more news about xCloud during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow.
The Xbox Wire post did make me laugh at the end when they said that xCloud supports the Dualshock 4 controller.