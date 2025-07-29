Every 'Face Of The Past' Location In Wuchang, And Which Gestures To Use On Them

As you play through Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you’ll occasionally stumble upon an item or location with a bit of sparkly blue mist emanating from it. These are Faces of the Past. Interacting with these spots will present you with a simple gesture puzzle. Performing the right gesture will earn you rewards ranging from helpful consumable items to extra Red Mercury Essences for buying skills.

Here are all of the gesture spots in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and which gestures to use for them.

Face of the Past 1

This is a statue just down the stairs outside Shu Sanctum.

Dialogue: Pay your respects before the God of Shu’s statue to reunite with faces of the past.

Pay your respects before the God of Shu’s statue to reunite with faces of the past. Solution: Worship Gesture

Face of the Past 2

This is a statue in Worship’s Rise found by following the path past the tree you kick over to create a shortcut back to the second floor of Shu Sanctum.

Dialogue: Look to the horizon to reunite with faces of the past.

Look to the horizon to reunite with faces of the past. Solution: Gaze Gesture

Face of the Past 3

This is a vase on the edge of a cliff in the cave you enter after using the Reverent Temple Key.

Dialogue: Master Tai Chi to grasp the Primordial Deity’s Wisdom.

Master Tai Chi to grasp the Primordial Deity’s Wisdom. Solution: Tai Chi Gesture

Face of the Past 4

This is a wooden marker right by the shortcut ladder that leads back down to the Hillswatch shrine.

Dialogue: The Tomb of the Apothecary; it seems you can investigate the loose mound of dirt.

The Tomb of the Apothecary; it seems you can investigate the loose mound of dirt. Solution: Examine Gesture

Face of the Past 5

This is a shrine built into a cliffside, which is found by leaving the Snowy Passage shrine, sticking to the bottom route, then crossing a wooden bridge.

Dialogue: Pay your respects at the tomb to reunite with faces of the past.

Solution: Worship Gesture

Face of the Past 6

This is a vase on the edge of a cliff near the third beacon tower in Cloudspire Outskirts.

Dialogue: Dance with grace to glimpse the Primordial Deity’s wisdom.

Dance with grace to glimpse the Primordial Deity’s wisdom. Solution: Water Dance Gesture

Face of the Past 7

This is a scratched table inside a tiny room found along the main path of the Bride’s Buodoir.

DIalogue: Examine the marks here to reunite with faces of the past.

Examine the marks here to reunite with faces of the past. Solution: Examine Gesture

Face of the Past 8

This is a jar of incense found along the main path while exploring Zhenwu Temple.

Dialogue: Pay your respects before the divine statue to reunite with faces of the past.

Pay your respects before the divine statue to reunite with faces of the past. Solution: Worship Gesture

Face of the Past 9

This is pinwheel in the area directly behind the Bai Mansion shrine.

Dialogue: Examine the marks here to reunite with faces of the past.

Examine the marks here to reunite with faces of the past. Solution: Examine Gesture

Face of the Past 10

This is a massive, blood-filled goblet found by taking the path to the right of the Bo Capital Entrance shrine.

Dialogue: Pay your respects to the Primodial Deity’s teachings.

Pay your respects to the Primodial Deity’s teachings. Solution: Worship Gesture

Face of the Past 11

This is a pinwheel found beside He Youzai just before the elevator to the Featherfall Marsh in the Bo Capital.

Dialogue: Ring the belled pinwheel to reunite with faces of the past.

Ring the belled pinwheel to reunite with faces of the past. Solution: Twirl the Pinwheel Gesture

Face of the Past 12

This is a large gravestone in the area where you fight and defeat Zhao Yun in the Mt. Zhenwu region.

Dialogue: Pay your respects at the gravestone and heed the hero’s final will.

Pay your respects at the gravestone and heed the hero’s final will. Solution: Worship Gesture



Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.