World Visits are live in Final Fantasy XIV. The new feature allows you to temporarily play on other worlds on the same server. Servers were shuffled to different “crystals” last night as well, and players can transfer to new homes free of charge for a limited time.
World Visits are live in Final Fantasy XIV. The new feature allows you to temporarily play on other worlds on the same server. Servers were shuffled to different “crystals” last night as well, and players can transfer to new homes free of charge for a limited time.