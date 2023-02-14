Witcher 3 Devs Explain How 'Unintended' Next-Gen Vaginas Ended Up In Game

At long last, the labiagate saga can come to a close. CD Projekt Red has confirmed to Kotaku that the realistically modeled vaginas that were recently found in the celebrated open-world RPG came from a mod…but not the one you might expect.

Apparently, the latest versions of the game, updated to take advantage of Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5, incorporate a mod called “HD Monsters Reworked” (aka HDMR), which unexpectedly included an update to certain female characters in the game. That PG-sounding mod, seemingly only intended to add realistic textures to in-game creatures, actually also incorporated elements of a totally different mod called “Vaginas for Everyone.”

“In 2021, at the time of signing the copyright transfer agreement, the HDMR mod author confirmed to CDPR that they were the sole author of the mod in question,” a CD Projekt Red spokesperson told Kotaku via email. “The HDMR mod author granted CD PROJEKT RED rights to use the mod and was credited & compensated for their work. We have contacted the HDMR mod author with questions for clarification.”

This claim is corroborated by the creator of the Vaginas for Everyone mod themselves, who tells Kotaku that back in 2019, they received a request from another mod author via DM. The modder says they didn’t see it at the time, but the message allegedly asked for permission to incorporate their genitalia adjustments into a larger-scale texture mod, HD Monsters Reworked. While Vaginas for Everyone’s creator didn’t respond back then, “the author [of HD Monsters Reworked] apparently nevertheless used my mod textures for his/her own mod, but also never mentioned it nor gave credits to me on the ‘HD Monsters Reworked’ mod description page,” the modder claims.

This could theoretically explain why CD Projekt Red missed the inclusion of the realistic genitalia in the first place: There was no record of HD Monsters Reworked incorporating the realistically modeled vaginas on its original mod page, so CD Project Red had no reason to believe they were there to begin with. It also explains why CD Projekt Red never asked for permission from the actual creator of the Vaginas for Everyone mod.

While the creator of Vaginas for Everyone did not receive compensation for their work from CD Project Red, they also tell Kotaku that they “don’t care” that their mod snuck into the new versions of the game.

CD Projekt Red told Kotaku last week that it intends to pull the models and textures from The Witcher altogether, and on Tuesday, it elaborated on why such measures were being taken.

“We want to also add that the removal of these elements is not intended as a statement against nudity or mature themes, but rather an attempt to maintain visual coherence across all character models—including these textures in the game was not something we planned from the start,” a spokesperson said.

The “next gen” update for The Witcher 3 dropped in December, and was expected to allow easy integration with 71 mods that did everything from sprucing up Geralt’s hair, to customizing in-game gore. The game itself would also directly integrate a number of “popular” mods, the studio said at the time.