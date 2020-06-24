Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Witcher 3 Mod Gives Geralt Guns

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the witcher 3
the witcher 3modspckotaku core
2
Save
Illustration for article titled iWitcher 3 /iMod Gives Geralt Guns

He’s got two swords, beautiful hair and some magic powers, but if there’s one thing Geralt of Rivia has been missing all this time, it’s a set of antique pistols.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iWitcher 3 /iMod Gives Geralt Guns

Via PC Gamer, this mod by Roenaxx swaps out Geralt’s crossbows for pistols, which at first glance might sound like a bad idea, but they actually look (and work) pretty cool!

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled iWitcher 3 /iMod Gives Geralt Guns

There are a few different types available, from dainty sidearms to hand cannons, many with different abilities and powers, and you also get the ability to craft ammunition for them.

G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle

You can get the mod here.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Xbox Games

Former Sony Exec Calls For Shorter Games That Are Cheaper To Make

The Best Solo Board Games

The Best Civilization VI Mods