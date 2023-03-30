Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

E3 2023 Canceled

This would have been the first in-person E3 since 2019 and was set to start on June 13

By
Zack Zwiezen
Comments (20)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Attendees of a past E3 event mill about below a sign for the show. Color seems to be disappearing.
Image: ESA / Kotaku / Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images)

E3 2023 has been canceled, as first reported by IGN. This follows multiple video game publishers and companies pulling out of the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo over the last few weeks.

Watch
Street Fighter 6 Has The Best Training Mode I’ve Ever Seen
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Spirittea Is Stardew Valley Meets Spirited Away, Can Take Our Money Now
May 19, 2022
This New Fantasy Beat 'Em Up Is Like Dragon's Crown With Druids
January 30, 2023

In a report published on March 30, IGN said that two sources have confirmed with the outlet that the Entertainment Software Association (the organization behind E3) sent emails to ESA members announcing the cancelation.

Advertisement

Reportedly, in these emails, the ESA said that while E3 is still a “beloved event and brand” the upcoming 2023 expo had simply not garnered the “sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.” The email then ended with the ESA mentioning its continued commitment to advocacy work.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
26% Off
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

Spring cleaning for pet owners.
This Hoover carpet cleaner has HeatForce technology that dries fast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shortly after the IGN report was published, the official E3 Twitter account confirmed the news with this statement:

ReedPop and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) have announced that both the digital and physical events for E3 2023 are cancelled.

Advertisement

E3 2023 was set to start on June 13 and end on June 16.  Kotaku has contacted ReedPop about E3 2023.

While it hadn’t been officially confirmed by the ESA or E3 organizer ReedPop before this report, many had started to question if the annual tradeshow was going to actually happen or not. This past Monday, March 27, Ubisoft confirmed it was no longer attending the show. Previous reports had suggested Sony was skipping E3 this year, too. And Microsoft had already confirmed it wasn’t going to be on the show floor. It was starting to seem like if the show did happen, it might be a bit of a ghost town.

Advertisement

E3 has experienced some rough times in recent years. Before the pandemic hit, the event was already struggling for relevance.

In 2020, the expo was canceled due to covid-19. In 2021, it returned as a digital-only show. However, the 2022 version of the show was canceled again in March of last year. ReedPop later said in July 2022 that E3 would “return to form” in 2023. And I guess it was right, just not in the way it expected.