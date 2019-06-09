E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

The good news: Commander Keen is back! The bad news: everything else about that piece of information.



The Commander Keen games are an international treasure. Kicking off in 1990, they showed—on a platform awash with strategy games and flight sims—that the PC could be home to quality platformers as well.



Video: Dosgamert

The originals still play well to this day, but Keen’s cult status and place in history have long been calling out for a modern interpretation of the character and his side-scrolling action.

Bethesda took to the stage earlier today during their E3 press conference and...kinda did that. But instead of announcing a new Commander Keen as a vibrant take on a 90s classic, a faithful reimagining of a long-running and important series, we got some free-to-play mobile gaming bullshit:

That was upsetting to watch.

As is this:

The entire original collection is going for spare change right now if you’d like a palette cleanser.