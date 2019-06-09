Screenshot: Bethesda

Some intriguing new games are coming from Bethesda’s studios, including new ones from the folks behind The Evil Within and Dishonored. Bethesda’s E3 2019 show featured new games plus lots of updates for Doom, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and more. Even Commander Keen is back.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the next game from Shinji Mikami’s studio.

Tango Gameworks, the creators of The Evil Within, are back with Bethesda again for a “new kind of action adventure game.” It’s not survival horror! It takes place in Tokyo! We don’t know much more about it!

Arkane Lyon’s next game is called Deathloop.

The folks behind Dishonored have a new game with a “mind-bending story” and “meticulously-designed levels.” Like Dishonored, it’ll all be about playing the way you want to play. Seems like the story revolves around time loops. Not much information besides a trailer.

Doom Eternal is coming out on November 22.

In this “ultimate power fantasy,” you’ll go not only to Hell but to Heaven, also. It’ll have a multiplayer mode called “Battlemode.” Two player-controlled demons versus one player-controlled Doomguy. A “first-person fighter.”

Fallout

Fallout 76 is getting a new, free, update that will add NPCs.

While Bethesda acknowledged that Fallout 76 had a rough launch, it’s looking forward to the future, and a much-requested feature. A free new update called “Wastelanders” will add actual computer-controlled human NPC characters with “full dialogue trees” and a “new main quest.” It’ll be out this fall.

You can try Fallout 76 for free from June 10-17.

Interested in playing Fallout 76 without paying any money? You’ll be able to do that starting tomorrow.

And it’s getting a battle royale mode, too, because obviously.

A new game mode called “Nuclear Winter” is a 52-player battle royale mode “born from the Fallout universe” and also born from the success of Fortnite. A “sneak peek” of “Nuclear Winter” will be available during the free-to-play period.

Elder Scrolls

Elder Scrolls: Blades is coming to Switch.

AKA “Switchblades,” as they called it on stage. The mobile game is coming to Nintendo’s system, with Joy-Con motion controls, this fall. It’ll be free to play, cross-play, and cross-progression with the mobile version. So if you’ve already been playing on the phone, you can pick up there where you left off on Switch. The mobile version will get a new update tonight with a “new dragon questline.”

Elder Scrolls Online is getting a “dungeon DLC adventure” called “Scalebreaker.”

People seemed pretty happy about this.

Elder Scrolls Legends’ next expansion will be available June 27.

It’s called “Moons of Elsweyr.”

Bethesda is still “hard at work” on Elder Scrolls VI.

But that’s all it had to say about it. It’s also hard at work on Starfield, the new RPG it announced last year at E3. It didn’t have anything else to say about these games. Todd Howard just thought you’d want to know. They’re working hard.

And The Rest

Wolfenstein is going to have a big July.

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is a VR game coming this July, and will put you in the role of a hacker in the French Resistance. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a co-op shooter in which you play as B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters. That’s coming July 26.

The Id Software classic Commander Keen is coming back.

“A classic Saturday morning cartoon in free-to-play, mobile game form,” Bethesda said. It’s a “modern take” on the very old Id side-scroller, starring both Billy (boy) and Billie (girl), the children of the old-school Commander Keen (and therefore, canonically, the great-grandchildren of one B.J. Blazkowicz).

It’s not a 2D side-scroller but sort of an item-based action puzzle game where you build contraptions to move through levels. It’s got its own theme song. “Soft launch” this summer on iOS and Android.

Rage 2 is getting a new expansion, “Rise of the Ghosts.”

New places to go, new things to ride on and shoot, etc. It’ll be out “later this year.”

Bethesda is introducing new software technology for game streaming.

Called “Orion,” it is software developed by Id and “implemented at the game engine level” that lets games stream with much lower latency. It’s supposed to help players stream games at “max settings” even if “your family is sucking up all the bandwidth” or if you live far away from a data center. You’ll be able to test it out by joining the Doom Slayer’s Club.