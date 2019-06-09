Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The next game from Dishonored and Prey developers Arkane is Deathloop, and was just announced at Bethesda’s E3 press conference.



Looks like Groundhog Day, only with lots of bullets.