At E3 Sunday, Shinji Mikami announced GhostWire: Tokyo, the next game by Evil Within series developers Tango Gameworks.

Creative director Ikumi Nakamura described GhostWire as an action-adventure game with horror elements where the player rids the city of a “supernatural evil.” Nakamura was careful to explain that GhostWire will not be a survival horror game.

The eerie trailer, below, features a world in disarray as people spontaneously vanish into thin air.

