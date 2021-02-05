The weekend is for going through all the cool indie game demos available in the Steam Game Festival. I would suggest other activities, but there are more demos than there is weekend.

The particular demo I am currently enjoying is Devastator by Radiangames, an indie deve loper we’ve been following since the days of the Xbox Live Indies program on the Xbox 360. It’s basically the amazing one-man team of Luke Schneider and himself, creating a lot of super-shiny arcade games that glow and spark and feel great to play. Devastator here is a twin-stick shooter with cool vector graphics and support for 4K resolution and 120 frames-per-second. Playing it makes me very happy. It’s available on iOS and Google Play, but I’m here for the upcoming PC and console version.

You could even say it glows.

Other than digging through Steam demos, I’ll be continuing my trek through Atelier Ryza 2 and Ys IX, constantly swapping between the two. I have problems, but they are good problems.

What are you playing this weekend?