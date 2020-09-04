ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:What Are You Playing
What Are You PlayingTell us dammitkotakucoreWorld's End Club
12
Save
Illustration for article titled What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Illustration: Izanagi Games

Let’s be honest. The weekend is for sleeping as much as possible while still doing enough to have something interesting to talk about on Monday. Reading books. Watching television. Maybe even playing some of them video games.

Advertisement

Along with my ongoing playthrough of Marvel’s Avengers, now in multiplayer, my rare waking moments this weekend will involve World’s End Club on Apple Arcade, the new game from Danganronpa writer Kazutaka Kodaka. It’s about a group of 12 children on a puzzle platforming adventure that’s sure to take weird turns, because Kazutaka Kodaka. The game used to be known as Death March Club. Happy!

There’s a Switch version of the game coming out in the spring of 2021. Me, I am not much of a waiter.

Advertisement

So, what are you playing this weekend? 

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Nintendo's New Mario Games Have A Purchase-By Deadline, And It Sucks

Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising Comes Out This Year, According To Leaked Xbox Listing

The Best Dreamcast Games

Nintendo Finally Announces 3D Mario Collection For The Switch, Out This Month

DISCUSSION

yuyufan0701
YhcrananarchY

TONY.

HAWK’S.

PRO.

SKATER.

(Probably some FFXIV with the parents as well, but that’s about it.) Also Mr. Fahey, if you wouldn’t mind reviewing a comment I posted a few days ago I had an important question directly for you and without context it may not be clear. Link