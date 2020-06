Fortnite Image : Epic

The weekend is for so many chores that I’ve put off that now there are far too many. It’s also for playing video games while I try to decide if I can put off the chores some more.



I imagine a lot of you are playing The Last of Us 2 this weekend, and I’m excited to hear how you find it. For me, I’ll be jumping into more of Fortnite’s new season, which I’m enjoying so far.

What else? What are you playing this weekend ?