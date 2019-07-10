What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for doing basically everything that isn’t staring at that god damn Fortnite hole, which I am still tired from getting up at 3am to look at, because I am an old, old man. There’ll probably be some video games in there too.

The Witcher 3 is on Switch now, which means time for a whole new batch of Witcher shots to top these posts. If you’ve never played The Witcher 3...well, I don’t know how you’ve read anything I’ve written, but also: now is your chance! Take the chance, friend. It’s worth it.

Advertisement

I’m also going to jump into some of Apex Legends’ Halloween event and maybe try to make more progress in Control, but we’ll see.

What about you? What are you playing?