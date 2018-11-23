Image: Tetris Effect

This weekend started early for me, since yesterday was Thanksgiving. While my coworker Riley MacLeod filled Kotaku with stories of his Red Dead Redemption 2 experiences and the Goku balloon, I finally downloaded Tetris Effect and guided those dropping Tetrominoes into their rightful places.

I played Tetris Effect all the way up until it was time to get in my car and drive to my parents’ house for a holiday feast. After that meal, I came home and climbed the hilltops of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey before finally succumbing to turkey-fueled sleep.

I’ve been back on the clock today, but tomorrow, I’ll have to make the tough decision between Tetris Effect and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Or, like yesterday, I won’t decide at all. A few hours of each makes for a lovely day. What about all of you? What’s on the gaming docket?