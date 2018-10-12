The weekend is for being pretty pumped about how it’s suddenly become fall in New York, and also regretting that I neglected to get my coat cleaned before it turned coat weather. The weekend is also for video games.

I’ve been poking around The Light Keeps Us Safe this week, the new game from the studio behind The Signal From Tolva and the very excellent Sir, You Are Being Hunted. I love stealth games but I also tend to get a bit intimidated by creeping around enemies, and the game’s dark atmosphere makes things even more stressful than they already are. Nevertheless, I’m excited to keep shining my flashlight at robots while screaming.

What about you? What are you playing?