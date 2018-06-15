The weekend is for doing all those things you didn’t have time to do during E3, like sleeping, cleaning the house, and calling your family. It’s also for playing some video games instead of hearing about ones you can’t play yet.

I am finally going to check out Prey’s new expansion. The Long Dark got a new area and manual cooking, so I am psyched as heck to burn all my food. And I just bought Hollow Knight on Switch because I didn’t get very far in the PC version but will happily keep playing while lying on my couch.

What about you? What are you playing?