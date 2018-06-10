After a lot of teasing, Bethesda finally revealed Prey’s next DLC at their E3 press conference tonight, along with a bunch of new Prey stuff. Called Mooncrash, it’s available now.



Mooncrash is a roguelike adventure on the moon in which enemies, goals, and loot will be different on each replay. You have to escape a TranStar base on the moon before Typhon take over. You’ll unlock multiple characters, each with their own skills.

Prey is also getting a new update tonight with three new updates: story mode, new game plus, and survival mode. According to Bethesda, here are some details on the modes:

Story Mode, for those looking to casually experience the game’s immersive narrative; Survival Mode, which will put your veteran cosmonaut to the test with hardcore hazards like oxygen levels and bleeding; and New Game +, which gives all players a whole new reason to return to Prey after they complete the game.

Later this summer there will be a new mode, Typhon Hunter, a 5 v 1 mode in which several players play as mimics taking on the human player.