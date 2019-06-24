Well that didn’t take long. As Kotaku’s Heather Alexandra predicted, Mario Royale, the battle royale game based-on the original Super Mario Bros., has already changed its name and replaced its titular character. The new version is called DMCA Royale.
Well that didn’t take long. As Kotaku’s Heather Alexandra predicted, Mario Royale, the battle royale game based-on the original Super Mario Bros., has already changed its name and replaced its titular character. The new version is called DMCA Royale.