If You Don’t Want To Play The Last Of Us, You Can Now Read It Instead

I don’t have any room to judge all the times Naughty Dog has found some way to repackage The Last of Us and its sequel because I keep buying every new box set the studio releases. However, the newest way the company has found to print money without making a new game isn’t a bad live-action adaptation, a questionable new mode, or another remaster. It’s actually a really cool idea I’d like to see more video game studios do: a hardcover book of both games’ scripts.

The Last of Us: Part I and Part II Scripts is a 616-page book by series writers Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross that includes the scripts of both games and the first game’s Left Behind DLC. Dark Horse is publishing the collection, which has also produced the series’ art books and the prequel comic book American Dreams. At the moment, we don’t know if this upcoming script collection contains just the cutscenes or if the book will also include things like ambient dialogue heard throughout Joel and Ellie’s travels, but the book’s description on Amazon indicates that some gameplay moments are in the book in some way, stating that it includes “every bottle thrown, every bad pun of Ellie’s, and every heart-pounding encounter with the Infected.” The book launches on December 16, but it looks like it’s going to be pretty pricey at $70. It’s not too surprising considering it’s a 616 hardcover book, but brace yourself for some sticker shock. Some of those pages will be dedicated to a foreword by Troy Baker, who plays Joel in the video games, and a collection of artwork by Naughty Dog concept artist Hyoung Nam.

“At its beginning, The Last of Us was a series of philosophical themes — grief, unconditional love, the relentless pursuit of justice — waiting to be shaped into a story,” Druckmann said in a statement to Variety. “These scripts, written during the games’ development, were meant to guide our team as we brought that world to life. They were never intended for public view — until now. For the first time, we’re sharing them with you — hoping this rare glimpse brings you even closer to the heart of Joel, Ellie, Abby, and the world they inhabit.”

“Neil and I had the honor of leading this story, but the truth is, it only exists because of the remarkable team at Naughty Dog,” Gross added. “Every moment was built by people who bring their full hearts and talent to the table. This compilation is a tribute to the studio and a celebration of what’s possible when we create together.”

With packages like this and the “Complete” edition of both games on PS5, it feels like Naughty Dog is ready to close the book (no pun intended) on this post-apocalyptic story. Druckmann has already said that fans shouldn’t expect a third game, and has also left the HBO show to focus on the studio’s next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. I’m not complaining, though. Naughty Dog has focused on the same two franchises for almost 20 years. Let’s move on.

