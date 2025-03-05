Neil Druckmann Says 'Don't Bet' On The Last Of Us Part III

We’re about a month away from season two of The Last of Us premiering on Max, and Neil Druckmann, the director of the series of games the show is based on, is doing interviews to promote its return. Naturally, those conversations end up drifting over to the future of the video game series that started it all. That’s to be expected, but what was surprising is that Druckmann is claiming that The Last of Us games might be over. I don’t believe that’s true, but it’s a nice thought.

In an interview with Variety, Druckmann was asked about the possibility of The Last of Us Part III. Previously, he had been open about the possibility of a third game, more or less stating that there was at least one more game in the chamber, likely coming after Intergalactic. Now, however, he seems to be changing his tune.

“I was waiting for this question,” Druckmann says, “sighing” when asked by Variety. “I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of Last of Us. This could be it.”

While it contradicts what he originally said, I’m hopeful that it’s true. The Last of Us is one of my favorite series in games, but I don’t need or want a third one. Yes, I said that before The Last of Us Part II, which went on to become far and away my favorite of the two, but the sequel left the story of Ellie and Abby on a poignant note. In theory, if a third Last of Us game came out, it would have to put some of these characters through the wringer again by thrusting them into a violence-driven story in which they will have to suffer once more. Sure, a post-apocalyptic world could easily shift perspectives to new characters, but I also dispute the claim that The Last of Us’ world is interesting enough to sustain a long-term franchise. The things that made it compelling were Joel, Ellie, Lev, and Abby, and their story feels complete. So if Druckmann is telling the truth here, that would be dope, actually.

But The Last of Us has been so lucrative for Sony that I don’t believe we’re done. I would love to be, though, so for now, I’ll live in a fantasy land where Druckmann’s claims are true. The Last of Us’ live-action adaptation will begin its second season on April 13.



