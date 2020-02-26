Welcome To City 27

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Josef Anton is a freelance concept artist who has worked on games like the Anno series and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.
We actually featured one of his Anno 1800 pieces last year as the lead image in this Fine Art post, but tonight is just 100% Josef. You can see more at his ArtStation page.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement