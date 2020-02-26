Welcome To City 27

Josef Anton is a freelance concept artist who has worked on games like the Anno series and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.



We actually featured one of his Anno 1800 pieces last year as the lead image in this Fine Art post, but tonight is just 100% Josef. You can see more at his ArtStation page.

