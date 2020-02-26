Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Welcome To City 27

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
410
Save
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Josef Anton is a freelance concept artist who has worked on games like the Anno series and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Advertisement

We actually featured one of his Anno 1800 pieces last year as the lead image in this Fine Art post, but tonight is just 100% Josef. You can see more at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

'Konami Code' Creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto Dies At 61

GameStop's Concept Stores Of The Future Are Very Sad

Diablo IV Will Let Players Use Controllers On PC And Rebind Practically Everything

Twitch Apologizes For Suspending Debate Streamers Over Fake Copyright Claims