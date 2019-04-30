Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Visual design studio Karakter (who we’ve featured for their Game of Thrones work) were brought on by Ubisoft to help out with Anno 1800, and for a niche strategy series the results are gorgeous.



You can see more of Karakter’s stuff at their company site and ArtStation page. As for Anno 1800, we probably won’t be reviewing it, but I just got a copy today and will hopefully share some thoughts next week!