As they have many times before, German studio Karakter were employed by HBO to help out on the latest series of Game of Thrones, to work on not just VFX and general concept stuff, but also to design locations like Dragonstone as well.

Below you can see some examples of their work, which included some of the absolute key moments from the season, like Daenerys torching the Lannister army and the White Walkers bringing the Wall down.

You can see more of Karakter’s stuff at their studio site.



To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

