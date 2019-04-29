Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Hideo Kojima’s 1994 classic Policenauts is definitely not in HD, so EA artist Robert Smith has decided to try and see what protagonist Jonathan Ingram would look like in a 2019 video game.



Ryan Gosling is the basis of the model, which would normally be enough to get us all a bit weak at the knees, but it’s the hair I can’t stop looking at here.

Well, the hair and the Air Assaults.



You can see more of Smith’s work at his ArtStation page.



