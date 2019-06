E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Tim Rogers is, according to Tim Rogers, a man who “lives to be correct in as weird a fashion as possible.” He checked out Bandai-Namco’s E3 booth to peep at Code Vein, survive a power outage, and give you the cold hard facts about Goku. Check out the whole booth in the video above. Check out Tim’s entire E3 tour in this nifty playlist.