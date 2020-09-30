We All Took The Banner Saga's Art For Granted

Illustration : Danny Moll

Danny Moll is an artist who has worked on stuff like The Banner Saga 3 and the Castlevania animated series.



You can see more of Danny’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

Illustration : Danny Moll

