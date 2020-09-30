Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

We All Took The Banner Saga's Art For Granted

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Save
Illustration for article titled We All Took iThe Banner Sagas/i Art For Granted
Illustration: Danny Moll
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Danny Moll is an artist who has worked on stuff like The Banner Saga 3 and the Castlevania animated series.

Advertisement

You can see more of Danny’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
G/O Media may get a commission
Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free
Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20
Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Danny Moll
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

Artist Animates Anime-Style Among Us Kills

Report: Warner Bros. Games President Says Transphobe J. K. Rowling Has "The Right To Hold Her Opinions"

Galarian Slowking Is One Messed Up Pokémon

DISCUSSION

iceeweiner
iceeweiner

Who is this, "we" that you speak of? The artwork was so striking it compelled me to look into what the series was, and I am so glad I did.