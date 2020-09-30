We All Took The Banner Saga's Art For Granted

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Danny Moll is an artist who has worked on stuff like The Banner Saga 3 and the Castlevania animated series.
You can see more of Danny’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
DISCUSSION
Who is this, "we" that you speak of? The artwork was so striking it compelled me to look into what the series was, and I am so glad I did.