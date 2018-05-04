Check Please is a new physics-based game for PC, Mac and Linux where you fumble around using only a mouse to perform simple tasks like pouring wine before your date gets fed up and it’s game over— as if dates weren’t nerve-racking enough. Check out the video above to see see how smooth Heather is under pressure while doing totally normal human things like pouring salt on a candle or accidently hurling knives in the air. Real smooth. Check Please is available for free to download on Itch.io.