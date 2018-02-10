It’s not every day you get to see a battle royale match come down to the wire.

With the storm that constricts players having closed in as much as possible and only two players left, the would-be victor had few options at their disposal. Hundreds of feet above their opponent, they did the only thing they could pulling out a shotgun and plunging to their possible doom.

Killing the last other player a split second before dying themselves, the Evel Knievel stunt worked and everyone watching the match understandably lost their shit.

If anyone ever asks what makes battle royale games so great, just show them this clip.